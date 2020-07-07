A Bartow County woman who was stopped by police in Rome early Tuesday while driving on Martha Berry Boulevard without any headlights faces a felony drug charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Darion Elise Guice, 25, of White, was arrested in the 700 block of Martha Berry Blvd. and gave police a false name. A K9 led authorities to discover a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue and a plastic bag containing meth in her backpack.
Guice is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, a headlight violation giving police a false name and driving on a license that had been suspended for almost a year.