The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a young child at a campsite on Chitwood Cove in the Wilderness Camp Road area Saturday night.
According to Sheriff Clark Millsap:
Just after 8:30PM on May 16, 2020, deputies responded to the location for reports of a young child shot.
The child had been taken from the site prior to law enforcement arrival by persons on the scene and they were met on another roadway by law enforcement where EMS and rescue units evaluated and transported the child to an area hospital.
The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The child apparently shot herself playing with a pistol at the site.
After the initial investigation, Kimberly Anne Roberts, 47, (grandmother of victim) and James Phillip Lillie, 50, (no known relation to victim) were both arrested and taken to the Bartow County Jail.
Roberts is being held on a felony Probation Violation and Lillie was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Both face additional charges and more information will be released once the new charges are filed.