A Bartow County man has been arrested by local authorities in connection with motor vehicle thefts in September of 2019.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gregory Damon Hyde, 31, of Adairsville was returned to Rome from the Easterling Correctional Institution to face two counts of felony motor vehicle theft.
Hyde drove another suspect to a home on Baker Street in Rome on Sept. 7, 2019, to steal a 1999 Ford Ranger truck. He then followed the other individual away from the scene.
He is also accused of taking a vehicle from a home on Ha. 140 in northeast Floyd County on Sept. 25, 2019.