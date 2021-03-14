A Cartersville man faces felony drug charges after he was pulled over by Rome police on Veterans Memorial Highway at Ga. 53.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cameron Manquel Beasley, 44, was arrested Friday when he was found with bags of methamphetamine, digital scales, a bag of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe.
Beasley is charged with the felonies possession of meth and possession with the intent to distribute.
He faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and drug related objects.