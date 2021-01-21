An inmate being housed at the Floyd County Jail from Bartow County faces several felony charges after throwing urine on a jail officer late Wednesday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jesse Tyra Glaze, 24, faces felony unlawful act of violence in a penal institution, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault on an officer charges. Glaze also faces an additional misdemeanor reckless conduct charge.
Glaze was originally arrested in Bartow County on an aggravated stalking charge in Jan. 2020 and was additionally charged with several obstruction of law enforcement officer charges as well as terroristic threats and acts.