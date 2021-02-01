Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor has confirmed the identity of a man killed in a wreck on Highway 20 in Floyd County Friday as 53-year-old Illya Dublin.
According to Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher:
Dublin was east bound on Ga. 20 between Hwy. 100 North and Old River Road when he left the south side of the road in a sweeping curve and veered off the highway around 9:30 a.m. Friday. The vehicle traveled through a wooded area and then went airborne down a steep embankment coming to a rest against a tree on the drivers side of the vehicle.
Proctor said a truck driver just happened to see the truck and made the originally call to 911. Deputy Coroner John Hamilton pronounced Dublin dead on the scene around 10:15 a.m.