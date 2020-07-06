A 19-year-old Kennesaw man remained in jail on a $5,700 bond Monday morning after an ATV chase led to his arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Enzo Franchesco Ojeda, did not stop for an officer while driving and ATV on the roadway inside the Rome city limits on the evening of July 4. He fled at a high rate of speed, driving recklessly. The vehicle was unregistered and without insurance.
Ojeda is charged with felony fleeing, and misdemeanor reckless driving, driving without insurance, driving without registration and a stop sign violation.