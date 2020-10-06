An Atlanta man remained in jail without bond Tuesday morning after being transported to Floyd County to face a felony racketeering charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Danthony Martez Brown, 30, was involved in a series of smash and grab burglaries throughout Floyd County and other areas of Northwest Georgia in association with an Atlanta street gang back in October of 2016.
The latest to be arrested in the ongoing case, Brown was transported to Rome from the Coweta County Jail Monday and charged with felony violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.
More than 300 warrants have been issued for approximately 20 different suspects wanted in connection with incidents that stretched across North Georgia and into Tennessee and several arrests have already been made.
Rome Circuit District Attorney Leigh Patterson has assumed the lead prosecutorial role in the case involving over 50 jurisdictions.