A metro Atlanta man was brought back to Rome from the Fulton County Jail Thursday to face charges stemming from a series of incidents in February.
According to Floyd County Jail reports
Rashad Charles Batts, 32, of Atlanta faces two felony charges for deposit account fraud and two counts of forgery for allegedly attempting to cash counterfeit checks on February 11. The checks were made out to himself and drawn on a Floyd County business. Warrant alleges Batts tried to cash the checks at two different banks.