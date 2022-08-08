Atlanta man accused of making threats at Heritage Park Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Aug 8, 2022 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 47-year-old Atlanta man was arrested Sunday afternoon, accused of threatening another person with a knife and then exposing himself at Heritage Park, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Bobby D. Gray is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony as well as misdemeanor public indecency and obstruction. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Kidnapping of 12-year-old girl leads Alabama police to two decomposing bodies Enhanced safety steps -- limited entrances, book bag searches, extra police -- begin Monday at Rome High. Several updates shared Sunday. Still in the planning stages, massive revamp of East Rome looks toward revitalization Report: Adairsville man arrested after taking 'upskirt' photos at Buc-ee's 'Building legacies': Armuchee High School renovated and ready for students Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Republican PAC launches ads targeting Herschel Walker 1 hr ago Mesmerizing sand art emerges at San Francisco's Ocean Beach 1 hr ago McKinney Fire claims fifth victim -- a longtime wildfire lookout who was urged to evacuate 1 hr ago Can COVID rapid tests really detect if you're contagious with new omicron variants? 1 hr ago Nicholson joins Community Action Program 1 hr ago Flint Monarchs win Global Women’s Basketball Association playoff championship 1 hr ago Vernon Downs Results for August 6, 2022 1 hr ago Company news: Joshua Posnick hired by Fust Charles Chambers 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Trion woman identified as driver killed in Tuesday afternoon collision; fourth fatality on Rome/Floyd roads in 17 days Kidnapping of 12-year-old girl leads Alabama police to two decomposing bodies Rome High student brings gun to campus; no students or staff were threatened. Police say gun was stolen in Alabama. One dead following officer involved shooting Report: Adairsville man arrested after taking 'upskirt' photos at Buc-ee's Latest Region Stories Republican PAC launches ads targeting Herschel Walker 1 hr ago Mesmerizing sand art emerges at San Francisco's Ocean Beach 1 hr ago McKinney Fire claims fifth victim -- a longtime wildfire lookout who was urged to evacuate 1 hr ago Can COVID rapid tests really detect if you're contagious with new omicron variants? 1 hr ago Nicholson joins Community Action Program 1 hr ago Flint Monarchs win Global Women’s Basketball Association playoff championship 1 hr ago Vernon Downs Results for August 6, 2022 1 hr ago Company news: Joshua Posnick hired by Fust Charles Chambers 1 hr ago