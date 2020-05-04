A Rome woman who is accused of attacking another woman inside a store in East Rome faces a felony charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyesha Gabrielle Clay, 25, was arrested at the Dollar General on Dean Avenue just before noon Sunday after attacking another woman at the store.
Because the assault occurred in front of the victim's children, Clay is charged with misdemeanor cruelty to children in the third degree and for simple battery. She faces a felony cruelty to children charge for committing the same crime for the third time.