An Ashland Park Boulevard resident reported Monday morning a tire was stolen from his car and the vehicle was still sitting on jacks.
According to Rome City Police reports:
A man went outside around 8:30 a.m. and discovered the vehicle sitting on jacks with the front left tire missing. The man told police a friend let him know Monday morning that the tire had been stolen. This was the second time in a week that a tire had been stolen from the vehicle, adding that the spare was stolen the first time.