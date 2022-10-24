Armuchee teen charged with motor vehicle theft and burglary Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Oct 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An Armuchee teen is charged with theft by taking and burglary after stealing car keys and taking a car out for a ride without permission Saturday night, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Joseph Lee Mize, 17, is charged with theft of an automobile by taking, and burglary for stealing the keys to the car from a home on Overlook Point. He is being held without bail as of Monday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Teenager dies in Saturday afternoon wreck Rome school board members replace teacher after termination hearing Youth baseball coach arrested after park confrontation, additionally faces sexual exploitation of children charge 14th District candidates face off in heated debate; MTG, Marcus Flowers draw clear contrasts Loaded stolen gun found in student's possession at Rome High School Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories GNTC announces Free Application Week for the spring semester 5 min ago Which Horry schools had the best, worst in SC report cards? Here's how they ranked 28 min ago Are Shibumi beach shades headed to Myrtle Beach during peak tourism season? Maybe. 28 min ago America's fastest sport is growing in the Grand Strand. Here's where you can play 28 min ago Work on new Surfside Beach pier resumes after stop work order rescinded. What happened? 28 min ago Illinois Report Card due out Thursday: All eyes on school scores since full return to classrooms 31 min ago Check out some of the best Halloween decorations on display in Horry County this October 28 min ago At first-ever Festival of Neighbors, a new dialogue around homelessness emerges 28 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Teenager dies in Saturday afternoon wreck Rome school board members replace teacher after termination hearing Youth baseball coach arrested after park confrontation, additionally faces sexual exploitation of children charge 14th District candidates face off in heated debate; MTG, Marcus Flowers draw clear contrasts Loaded stolen gun found in student's possession at Rome High School Latest Region Stories GNTC announces Free Application Week for the spring semester 5 min ago Which Horry schools had the best, worst in SC report cards? Here's how they ranked 28 min ago Are Shibumi beach shades headed to Myrtle Beach during peak tourism season? Maybe. 28 min ago America's fastest sport is growing in the Grand Strand. Here's where you can play 28 min ago Work on new Surfside Beach pier resumes after stop work order rescinded. What happened? 28 min ago Illinois Report Card due out Thursday: All eyes on school scores since full return to classrooms 31 min ago Check out some of the best Halloween decorations on display in Horry County this October 28 min ago At first-ever Festival of Neighbors, a new dialogue around homelessness emerges 28 min ago