Armuchee man faces drug trafficking charge Imani Beverly-Knox Jun 27, 2022 An Armuchee man was arrested for multiple drug charges including drug trafficking, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Christopher Jones Avery, 28, was pulled over by Rome police where he was found driving on a suspended license and had meth in his vehicle.Avery is charged with felony meth trafficking, meth possession, possession of meth with intent to distribute and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.He was held without bond Monday.