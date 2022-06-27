An Armuchee man was arrested for multiple drug charges including drug trafficking, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Christopher Jones Avery, 28, was pulled over by Rome police where he was found driving on a suspended license and had meth in his vehicle.

Avery is charged with felony meth trafficking, meth possession, possession of meth with intent to distribute and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.

He was held without bond Monday.

