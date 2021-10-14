A 24-year-old Armuchee man was arrested on Martha Berry Boulevard on a felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Schuyler Preston Davis, 24, had a zolpidem pill, a generic prescription sleep medication, as well as a small amount of marijuana in his possession.
He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana as well as drug related objects. He was pulled over early Wednesday near Coligni Way. He is also charged with a brake light or turn signal violation and operating a vehicle without a valid license plate decal.