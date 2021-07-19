A traffic stop July 7 has resulted in a drug charge against an east Floyd County resident, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Grant Patrick Graboski, 36 was arrested at 3144 Martha Berry Hwy. on Sunday and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
He is alleged to have had a quantity of meth in his possession during a traffic stop at Turner Chapel Road and Covey Rise Drive for an equipment violation two weeks ago.
He was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.