An Armuchee man was arrested Tuesday on Big Indian Trail after knocking a minor to the ground while they were in an altercation with his younger sister, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephen Clifford Bell, 33, is charged with felony cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery. He is being held on $7,900 bond as of Wednesday morning.
