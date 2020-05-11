A Dugger Drive resident was arrested Sunday several hours after an incident at his residence where he reportedly attacked a woman then attempted to grab an officer's taser, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Corey Poole, 32, reportedly struck a woman in the face and ribs in front of two small children during the incident.
Poole is charged with felony obstruction of officers, two misdemeanor counts of obstruction of officers, two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree and battery under the Family Violence Act.