Armuchee man arrested for possession

Adam Carey

Nov 14, 2022

An Armuchee man was arrest for possession of meth Friday evening.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Stephen James Hammonds, 38, is charged with possession of meth after it was found in his possession during an incident on Pine River road. He is no longer in the jail system as of Monday morning.