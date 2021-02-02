A 49-year-old Armuchee man was arrested early Tuesday on charges that he threatened to kill his sister during an altercation at his residence, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Wayne Camp Jr. was arrested around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday after breaking a lamp and placing his hands around her neck. He is charged with felony terroristic threats and act as well as misdemeanor criminal trespass and battery under the Family Violence Act.
He remained in jail without bond early Tuesday.