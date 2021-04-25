A Hennon Drive resident is facing felony charges of making terroristic threats and tampering with evidence following an altercation near his home.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rodregis Temie Jones, 49, was arrested at a location on Old Summerville Road Friday by Floyd County police
Jones is accused of pointing a firearm at two people and making threats to shoot one of them. After police were called, Jones tossed the gun off the side of Hennon Drive.
Jones is also charged with misdemeanor pointing a pistol at an individual.