A pair of Rome residents were arrested early Wednesday after an argument led to violence, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reportes:
Larry Jefferey Pitts, 53, and Heather Cheyanne Kraus, 24, both of Rome, were both arrested shortly after midnight following an argument that started at a Mathis Road address and ended at the Maple Stop and Shop at Maple Road and E. 20th St.
Kraus struck Pitts in the face with her fist causing swelling, and Pitts punched Kraus. The incident took place in front of Floyd County officers.
Pitts is charged with felony false imprisonment, along with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and simple battery under the Family Violence Act. Kraus is also charged with misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act as well as disorderly conduct.
Both remained in jail Wednesday afternoon, each on a $5,200 bond.