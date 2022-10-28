Area man charged with possession Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Oct 28, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man is charged with possession of meth after an incident on Lee Avenue Thursday morning.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jody Shane Parr, 48, is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug related object when police found two used syringes which he admitted to injecting the meth with. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Teenager dies in Saturday afternoon wreck Body found on river bank Sunday Youth baseball coach arrested after park confrontation, additionally faces sexual exploitation of children charge Teen accused of spying in a restroom at Rome High City of Cave Spring reaches deal to purchase former elementary school property Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian defensive lineman helping drive Panthers 29 min ago Local events to highlight art and community 34 min ago MVC Notebook | Bradley's Mast to miss start of basketball season 33 min ago Prep Volleyball | Herrin stuns Centralia to win Class 3A regional title 36 min ago Supply chain issues plague Walker County Fire Rescue 44 min ago Kanye West’s Twitter account restored amid anti-Semitism controversies 43 min ago St. Joseph organization shows support for caregivers with sandwiches 41 min ago Interim Police Chief Hart helps SJPD navigate transition period 41 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Teenager dies in Saturday afternoon wreck Body found on river bank Sunday Youth baseball coach arrested after park confrontation, additionally faces sexual exploitation of children charge Around Town: Christmas trees or BBQ on Shorter Avenue? Answer: Both. What's 'Grace'-ing the River District. A dessert endorsement Teen accused of spying in a restroom at Rome High Latest Region Stories HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian defensive lineman helping drive Panthers 29 min ago Local events to highlight art and community 34 min ago MVC Notebook | Bradley's Mast to miss start of basketball season 33 min ago Prep Volleyball | Herrin stuns Centralia to win Class 3A regional title 36 min ago Supply chain issues plague Walker County Fire Rescue 44 min ago Kanye West’s Twitter account restored amid anti-Semitism controversies 43 min ago St. Joseph organization shows support for caregivers with sandwiches 41 min ago Interim Police Chief Hart helps SJPD navigate transition period 41 min ago