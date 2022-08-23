Area man charged with possession of meth Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Aug 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A South Rome man was charged with possession of meth Tuesday morning.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Michael Dewayne Green, 44, is charged with possession of meth and drug related objects during an incident on Tumlin Drive in South Rome. He is being held without bond as of Tuesday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Rockmart man killed in wreck on Ga. 101 Thursday night GBI investigating clerk of court after cellphone fire at Floyd County Courthouse Rome Middle School plan to require over 15 years of voter approved sales tax collections It's been a tough week, but this too shall pass Update: Holland named sole Rome City Schools superintendent candidate, says he hasn't accepted position yet Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Namfrel flays arguments to postpone BSKE 59 min ago Promotion of local products pushed 59 min ago PH, India to hold maritime dialogue 59 min ago Mother, child wounded in Basilan shooting 59 min ago Go helps earthquake victims in Ilocos Sur 59 min ago Governor bans all activities in Mayon 59 min ago Mining company plants over 3.6M trees 59 min ago DepEd Bicol records over 1.5-M enrollees 59 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now 5 more students face battery charges following Thursday lunchroom brawl at Rome High; that's 16 so far this week Police: 11 students charged following separate fights on consecutive days at Rome High. Summary of Rome City Schools updates through this morning. Rockmart man killed in wreck on Ga. 101 Thursday night GBI investigating clerk of court after cellphone fire at Floyd County Courthouse Latest Region Stories Namfrel flays arguments to postpone BSKE 59 min ago Promotion of local products pushed 59 min ago PH, India to hold maritime dialogue 59 min ago Mother, child wounded in Basilan shooting 59 min ago Go helps earthquake victims in Ilocos Sur 59 min ago Governor bans all activities in Mayon 59 min ago Mining company plants over 3.6M trees 59 min ago DepEd Bicol records over 1.5-M enrollees 59 min ago