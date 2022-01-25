Aragon teen charged with meth possession By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Jan 25, 2022 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 17-year-old from Aragon was arrested at his home on Monday on a meth possession charge, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Dylan Hankins remained at the Floyd County Jail Tuesday on $5,700 bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com Author email Follow John Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Only 2 defendants remain in Ghost Face Gangster racketeering case The Varsity plans on Spider Webb Drive approved by board of adjustments Groundbreaking set for $20 million South Meadows project in South Rome Two Rome natives make 'Most Influential Georgians' list How a powerful company convinced Georgia to let It bury toxic waste in groundwater Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists