A 30-year-old Aragon man remained in jail Friday morning on an $11,200 bond after a traffic stop led to drug and firearms charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jarvis Dreion Caldwell, a convicted felon, was pulled over Thursday evening in the CVS parking lot, 1201 Turner McCall Blvd., and was found in possession of a handgun, an amount of methamphetamine. He also was found to be without a valid drivers license.
Caldwell is charged with felony possession of a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is also charged with misdemeanor driving without a license.