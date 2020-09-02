An Aragon man remained in jail without bond Wednesday morning after a traffic stop led to felony drug trafficking charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jared Roy Buffington, 39, was pulled over in the 200 block of Lovell Road in Silver Creek Tuesday for a seat belt violation. A search found methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe in his possession.
Buffington is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine and a parole violation. He is also charged with possession and use of drug related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked, and a safety belt violation.