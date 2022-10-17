Aragon man charged with grand theft auto Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Oct 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An Aragon man is charged with theft by receiving for being in possession of a stolen car Thursday, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Zackery Chase Summerville, 25, is charged with felony theft by receiving after an incident on Wax Road Thursday. He is being held on $1,300 bail as of Monday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Around Town: First look at Jim 'N Nick's Shorter Avenue plans, home sales see September slump Report: Significant flaws in Aragon Police Chief's investigation of child abuse claims Around Town: Changes underway at Emerson landmark Doug's Place. Coming soon: 'Kindred,' Spirit.' Campaigns enter sprint stretch. DOJ files racial discrimination lawsuit against Bartow County Rome man accused of breaking neck of newborn, hurting another Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories LIVE WELL POLK: Genetic testing aids fight against breast cancer 21 min ago Texas school districts distribute kits to have students' DNA samples in case of emergencies like Uvalde 1 hr ago Houston-area community colleges support state funding proposal to help rural partners 1 hr ago 2 in critical condition following shootout in Houston park, police say 1 hr ago 2 Houston kids returned safe after kidnapping by their mother's ex-boyfriend, police say 1 hr ago Houston mother charged with capital murder on suspicion of suffocating 5-year-old daughter to death 1 hr ago Houston father found blood, teeth in home before teen caught driving with mother's body in car 1 hr ago Family of 5 hospitalized after car runs through red light on Interstate 69 in Montgomery County 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Family dealing with aftermath of fatal Polk County wreck Around Town: First look at Jim 'N Nick's Shorter Avenue plans, home sales see September slump This evening's debates kick off busy week in local, state politics. Bath & Body Works moves from mall, plans Oct. 29 opening at Riverbend Center as retail shifts continue Report: Significant flaws in Aragon Police Chief's investigation of child abuse claims Latest Region Stories LIVE WELL POLK: Genetic testing aids fight against breast cancer 21 min ago Texas school districts distribute kits to have students' DNA samples in case of emergencies like Uvalde 1 hr ago Houston-area community colleges support state funding proposal to help rural partners 1 hr ago 2 in critical condition following shootout in Houston park, police say 1 hr ago 2 Houston kids returned safe after kidnapping by their mother's ex-boyfriend, police say 1 hr ago Houston mother charged with capital murder on suspicion of suffocating 5-year-old daughter to death 1 hr ago Houston father found blood, teeth in home before teen caught driving with mother's body in car 1 hr ago Family of 5 hospitalized after car runs through red light on Interstate 69 in Montgomery County 1 hr ago