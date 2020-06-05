An inmate from the Lumpkin County Jail was brought to Rome Thursday night to face charges related to series of smash and grab burglaries in Floyd County in 2016.
More than 300 warrants have been issued for approximately 20 different suspects wanted in connection with incidents that stretched across North Georgia and into Tennessee.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gary Javon Stephens, Jr., 32, Stephens is charged with felonies for violation of the RICO Act, three counts of smash and grab burglary, and three counts of second degree non-residential burglary.
He is accused of participating is a smash and grab break-ins at the E-Z Stop Convenience store on the Rockmart Highway June 16, 2016, the Southern Pride Food mart on Martha Berry Highway September 3, 2016, Mr. C's convenience store on Martha Berry Highway September 14, 2016.
The RICO charges stem from allegations that Stephens was a part of a criminal street gang out of Atlanta that is accused of multiple burglaries in numerous counties across North Georgia.
While the case involves more than 50 jurisdictions, Rome District Attorney Leigh Patterson has taken the lead prosecutorial role