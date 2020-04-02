Another man accused as being part of a series of burglaries reportedly committed by a gang based in Oakland City, Atlanta has been brought to the Floyd County Jail.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Justin Lemarcus Stephens, 24, of Atlanta, has been transported from the Hart County Jail in Northeast Georgia. Stephens is charged with violating the RICO Act as well as being a party to the crimes of second degree burglary and smash and grab burglary. 

He's accused of participating in an October 2016 burglary at 3402 Alabama Highway as well as a September 3 burglary where he aided others in entering the Southern Pride Food Mart, causing over $5,000 in damage.

This arrest is the latest in a string of suspects implicated in a series of smash and grab burglaries in Floyd County and other jurisdictions across Georgia at least four years ago.

Stephens was being held without bond Thursday.

