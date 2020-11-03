Another Atlanta man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing smash-and-grab burglary case.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Quinton Mario Tucker, 34, was transferred to Floyd County from the Whitfield County Jail Monday with several outstanding warrants.
Tucker is associated with a street gang out of the Oakland City section of Atlanta, according to police, and was part of a series of burglaries throughout Floyd County and other parts of Georgia over a period of time. The thefts Tucker were involved in included Mr. C's convenience store, 6280 Martha Berry Highway, Armuchee, where he caused over $300 in damage.
The latest arrest in a widespread investigation, Tucker is charged with felony violation of the Georgia Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, smash and grab burglary, and second degree burglary.
As previously reported, more than 300 warrants have been issued for approximately 20 suspects arrested in connection with incidents that stretched across North Georgia and into Tennessee.
The Floyd County Police Department headed up an investigation into the crimes and eventually partnered with other agencies, including the Gwinnett County Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
A task force to investigate the crimes was formed after investigators in Floyd, Hall and Lumpkin counties compared notes on a spate of burglaries. They discovered similar occurrences in other counties as well.
Many of the burglaries followed the same pattern, police said earlier. Most of the entries were done by cutting a hole in the wall of a store with a sledgehammer or concrete saw, and the burglars targeted certain types of businesses.
Rome Circuit District Attorney Leigh Patterson has assumed the lead prosecutorial role in the case involving over 50 jurisdictions.
Several of the local burglaries linked to the overall case, not necessarily to Tucker, include Chuck’s Corner on Christmas Eve 2015; Shannon Grocery on Sept. 28, 2016; GNC Grocery on Oct. 8, 2016; E-Z Stop convenience store on Rockmart Highway June 16, 2016; the Southern Pride Food Mart on Martha Berry Highway, Sept. 3, 2016; and Mr. C’s convenience store on Martha Berry Highway Sept. 14, 2016.