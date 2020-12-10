A Rome man remained in jail without bond Thursday morning, after a fight led to a felony cruelty to children charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Lamar Raymon Lashley, 28, pushed a woman into a wall and squeezed her throat with his hands until she wasn't able to breathe back on Nov. 24. He also held her on the ground and covered her mouth.
All of this was witnessed by the woman's 8-year-old child who at one point tried to call 911, but was stopped by Lashley.
Lashley was arrested at his home Wednesday, charged with felony first degree cruelty to children as well as misdemeanor simple battery under the Family Violence Act, aggravated assault, obstructing a person making an emergency telephone call, criminal trespass and theft by taking.