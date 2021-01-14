A Silver Creek man was arrested Wednesday after an altercation earlier in the week led to a pair of felony charges, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:

Elliott Francesco Eramian, 37, cornered a woman in the bedroom of an apartment on Crossridge Drive in Silver Creek Monday evening, damaged her car and broke her phone, all in front of a child.

Eramian is charged with felony criminal damage to property and false imprisonment, as well as misdemeanor third degree cruelty to children and simple battery under the Family Violence Act.

