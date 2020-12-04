A Rome man has been arrested after allegedly striking an elderly man in the face Thursday night resulting in the loss of three teeth.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Michael Day, 57, was stopped near the intersection of Briarwood Circle and Charlton Street after leaving a residence where he is accused of hitting a 73 year old man, then stealing his phone and telling the victim it would be bad if he called 911.
Day is charged with a felony for false imprisonment and misdemeanors for battery, DUI, driving on an expired registration, theft by taking and hindering a person from making an emergency call.