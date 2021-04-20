A woman from Fort Payne, Alabama, was being held on a $7,900 bond Tuesday after she was arrested on a warrant stemming from an incident in September.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
On Sept. 18, 2020, Wendy Leah Wilbanks, 43, had a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue at the Fairbridge Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard. When confronted by police, she gave a false name.
Wilbanks is charged with felony meth possession, possession of a drug related objec and giving a false name to law enforcement.