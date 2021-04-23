An Alabama woman was released on bond Friday after she was arrested by Cave Spring police on Gadsden Road on driving without a license and operating an unsafe vehicle charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashley Marie Anderson, 29, of Centre, AL, was stopped for driving a vehicle without a working brake light. After she was brought to Floyd County Jail, officers found marijuana in her clothing.
Anderson is also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and felony crossing state guard lines with drugs.