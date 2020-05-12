An Alabama man remained in jail without bond Tuesday morning after police say he traveled to Floyd County for sex with a child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael William Daniel, 27, of Gaylesville, made contact with someone online he thought was a person under the age of 16, and engaged in graphic conversation about sex acts. He also sent graphic images of himself, asking for the same in return. Daniel then traveled from his home to meet the child for sexual acts and was arrested Monday afternoon by Floyd County Police officers.
Daniel is charged with felony aggravated child molestation, furnishing obscene material to a minor, obscene internet contact with a child, sexual exploitation of a child, and use of a computer service to entice a child to commit an illegal act.