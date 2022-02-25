An Alabama man is charged with felony shoplifting after he took a suitcase into Big Lots on Shorter Avenue and filled it with over $500 worth of merchandise, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Isaiah Lee Alford, 43, of Salem, AL, attempted to flee from police by jumping over a fence on Larkspar Lane and crawled underneath the house to hide from officers.

Alford is additionally charged with misdemeanor obstruction and criminal trespass.

He was held for the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office Friday.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.