An Alabama man is charged with felony theft by deception after he reportedly forged a check for $9,750 for a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jakari Deyon Wills, 21, of Tuscaloosa, AL, did this on Dec. 13, 2021.

He was released on bond over the weekend.

