During a traffic stop at the intersection of Ga. 20 and Oreburg Road, Floyd County police found a syringe of meth in an Alabama man's car, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Darrel Louis Davis, 44, of Section, Alabama, was also driving on a suspended license. Police also found that he is wanted in two Alabama counties, Cherokee and Dekalb, on unspecified charges.

Davis is charged with felony meth possession, fugitive from justice, misdemeanor driving while license suspended and drug related object possession.

He was being held for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

