Alabama man faces meth possession charge

An Alabama man faces a charge of meth possession after a police officer conducted a vehicle search.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jeremy Lee Nix, 39 is charged with felony meth possession. Officers conducted a search and found suspected meth in Nix's jacket.

He was held on a $5,700 bond Wednesday.