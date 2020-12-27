An Alabama man who who reportedly declined to cooperate with police is facing a felony drug charge in the wake of his arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Wayne Mohler, 45, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama, was arrested in the 1900 block of Shorter Avenue on Christmas Eve.
It is not clear in the report what Mohler did to attract the initial interest of police, but when he was asked to place his hands behind his back to be cuffed, he refused and had to be subdued by a K9 unit.
The dog alerted to the presence of drugs and officers found a pipe and small quantity of methamphetamine.
Mohler is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and the misdemeanors possession of drug related objects and obstruction.