A 33-year-old Alabama man from Chilton County had gone underwater and not come back up while swimming at the Little River Canyon National Preserve.
First responders were immediately dispatched an on-scene within minutes and a search and rescue operation was initiated.
National Park Service rangers, Fischer Rescue Squad, Fort Payne Fire Department, DeKalb County Sheriff Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Cherokee County Coroner’s Office and DeKalb Ambulance Service all responded to the scene for the rescue and recovery.
The man was recovered and extracted from the canyon by ALEA helicopter at 3:26 p.m. and turned over to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.