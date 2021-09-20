An Alabama man was arrested by the Cave Spring Police Department early Monday on Padlock Mountain Road on drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cleveland Bailey Brown, 23, of Boaz, AL had small amounts of meth and marijuana as well as a glass pipe and a loaded pistol when pulled over by police.
Brown remained in jail Monday morning on $10,100 bond on felony meth possession and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges. He also faces misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.