A Cherokee County man is accused of subjecting a teenage boy to a series of sexually explicit incidents.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jamison Matthew Burt, 47, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama, was returned to Rome from the Cherokee County, Alabama, jail to face charges of felony cruelty to children in the second degree and false imprisonment. He is also charged with misdemeanor public indecency.
Burt picked up the boy under the assumption that he was going to take him to see his mother. Once the boy was inside the vehicle, Burt tried to reach into his pants. They then proceeded to a location on Holland Road where Burt got out and started to perform sexual acts while standing in the middle of the road.
The warrant states that Burt had a rifle in the vehicle, which made the juvenile fear for his safety.