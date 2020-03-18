A man from Centre, Alabama, is charged with aggravated child molestation after he was allegedly caught trying to entice a child under 16 to commit sexual acts.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Lee Maness, 42, of Alabama, contacted someone online that he believed to be under the age of 16. He asked the "child" to send nude photographs and to perform sexual acts. He traveled from Alabama to Floyd County to engage in acts that would have been aggravated child molestation.
He is charged with electronic enticement of a child, obscene internet contact with a child, aggravated child molestation, and sexual exploitation of a child.
He remains in the Floyd County Jail without bond.