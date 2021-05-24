After a traffic stop for an obscured tag and driving an unsafe vehicle, an Alabama man was arrested at the intersection of Love Street and Fannin Street in Cave Spring on felony possession of a Schedule II substance, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Wade Twilley,, 37, had a bag of Schedule II prescription pills, needles, a glass smoking device and a bent metal spoon with white residue. His license was also suspended.
He is also charged with misdemeanor drug related objects, improper display of license plates, driving an unsafe vehicle, driving while license suspended, felony failure to appear and failure to yield to emergency vehicles.
Twilley was held without bond Monday morning.