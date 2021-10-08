A 44-year-old Hopewell man was arrested after confronting sheriff's deputies with a shotgun late Thursday, according to reports.
According to Cherokee County, Ala. Sheriff Jeff Shaver:
Cherokee County deputies and Leesburg Police responded to a domestic violence call at a residence on County Road 44 in the Hopewell community on Thursday evening.
Law enforcement officers encountered a man armed with a shotgun when they arrived on the scene and said the man, Chad Blalock, ran into the residence. Blalock used a knife to cut his girlfriend and choked her during the altercation. Later, Blalock came out of the residence again still armed with a shotgun.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, members of the Emergency Response Team used less-than-lethal munitions to stop Blalock when he refused commands to put down the shotgun and advanced toward deputies.
Blalock was transported by EMS to Floyd Regional Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and taken to the jail. Blalock is charged with domestic violence 2nd degree, domestic violence by strangulation and resisting arrest.
As part of protocol, the Etowah County Sheriff's Office was requested to conduct an administrative investigation.