An Alabama man was arrested driving to Rome to pick up more than $6,000 worth of electrical wiring he attempted to fraudulently bill to another company, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tony James Morgan, 33 was arrested on Technology Parkway after trying to get the wiring from a local business.
Morgan had information on his phone indicating what to tell the local business when he got to Rome, and that the wiring was supposedly to be billed to another company.
In addition to the felony criminal attempt to commit a theft charge, Morgan is charged with misdemeanor driving on a revoked or suspended license and possession of marijuana.