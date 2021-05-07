An Alabama man, accused of the theft and ritual beheading of a ram during a white supremacist group gathering in October 2019 has been arrested.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandon Gregory Ashley, 21, Hayden, Alabama was picked up at the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham and brought back to Rome, but was quickly released on a $10,000 bond.
Gregory is one of several men indicted in March 2021 concerning the incident.
Ashley alongside Patrik Mathews, William Garfield Bilbrough IV, Brian Mark Lemley Jr., Duncan Christopher Trimmel, Luke Lane, Michael Helterbrand and Jacob Kaderli of face aggravated animal cruelty and theft charges.
Prosecutors have said the theft and sacrifice of the ram was conducted by members of a group called the Base, a loosely knit group of hardcore neo-Nazis.
The group, which advocated for acts of terrorism to destabilize the government, has largely dissolved after a series of arrests in 2019. Several of the men charged still face other charges in Maryland and in Floyd County.